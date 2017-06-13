Airport customs officers find $468,000 of cocaine in wheelchair, CBP says

- A woman is accused of attempting to smuggle a load of cocaine through customs at JFK Airport in her wheelchair.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers say Yoncela Stanley, a U.S. citizen, was arriving on a flight from St. Lucia when officers noticed the back seat cushion of her wheelchair looked strange. Officers removed the cushion and upon inspection noticed it producing a white powder that tested positive for cocaine, officials say.

The amount of cocaine seized was about 27 lbs with an estimated street value of $468,000. Stanley was arrested for the importation of a controlled substance. She faces federal narcotics smuggling charges.