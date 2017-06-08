'Florida Treasure Hunt' hides cash on the beach

- We could all use a few extra bucks in our pockets, right? Maybe a free gift card? A new movement in Florida is sending people outdoors on a treasure hunt, and it's starting right in our own backyard.

It's called Florida Treasure Hunts. It's part of a movement spreading around the country. The objective is pretty simple: someone hides money, then they take a photo and post a clue on Facebook. That's everyone's cue to go searching for treasure.

"I didn't believe it at first. I thought it was a hoax," said Max Bloss of St. Petersburg. "When I found it, I was like, wow. This is real. This is a real $20 in my hand and I was excited."

The treasure hunt movement started last year as "Colorado Treasure Hunts." The Facebook page now has more than 48,000 likes and followers.

"We hide the money, we post a picture on Facebook. All you have to do is follow us," said Bo Griswold, who founded the movement.

Griswold, who lives in Colorado, is now taking the idea nationwide.

"Just as a way to promote positivity throughout the state, get people outside, off their cell phones and exploring nature," Griswold said. "We strongly feel that being connected to nature and living with a sense of adventure promotes positivity in people's lives and that's why we started it. It's moving really fast."

Within minutes of clues being posted on the Florida Treasure Hunts Facebook page, people in Indian Shores were on their feet, grabbing bill after bill. One person found a $5 bill, another found a $50.

"This was really fun because we were not expecting it at all," said Kristen Brachman, visiting from Chicago.

The prizes come with much more than monetary value.