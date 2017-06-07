Little girl's viral meltdown is proof that hugs can heal anything

A viral video of a father consoling his crying 2-year-old has brought the internet to tears.

The quote, “Sticks and stones can break my bones but words can never hurt me,” is a cult classic to parenting. And in little Tiara Vazquez’s case, it did not work-- but something else did.

The 2-year-old, fed up with her friends for calling her “bad,” had an epic meltdown in her father’s car. And the remedy to stop the stream of tears from flowing was a warm embrace from dad.

Popiando Vazquez, an Uber driver in Bronx, New York, told FOX 5 he keeps his phone camera rolling when working. On the day his little damsel was in distress, the camera caught the bittersweet moment.

He uploaded the video to his Instagram account @pop_vazquez and in less than a day, it peaked over 1 million views!

A post shared by Pop Vazquez (@pop_vazquez) on Jun 6, 2017 at 6:03am PDT

The beautiful exchange between father and daughter is so raw and relatable. Because when life gets hard, often times all we need is a loving hug from mom or dad-- or both.

Vazquez even offered a life tip to Tiara, saying "Don't let them see you cry, ok."

And just like that, the princess adjusted her tiara and went on to live happily ever after.

Proof, hugs have healing powers!