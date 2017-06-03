Dad wears tie son made in 1st grade to graduation

- A recent high school graduate in Austin, Texas - a young man named Dylan - brought the internet to tears this week when he posted a photo of himself and his dad at graduation.

Family moments like theirs at a graduation ceremony may not be unique, but Dylan's father's tie certainly was.

Dylan posted the photo on Twitter with the caption, "I made this tie for my dad when I was in 1st grade. 11 years later he wears it to my graduation."

I made this tie for my dad when I was in 1st grade. 11 years later he wears it to my graduation :') pic.twitter.com/VNqEXpxTc3 — Dylan🎐 (@themindofd) June 1, 2017

The tie appears to be colored with markers or paint and has a Pokemon Pikachu painted over a dark navy backdrop. Around the cheerful character, little Poke Balls were painted, as if bouncing all around.

Dylan, meanwhile, was wearing his graduation cap and gown with a Cum Laude stole and multiple medals and cords around his neck. Dylan has obviously been an overachiever since he was very young.

With the recent resurgence in Pokemon popularity, graduates may have mistaken Dylan's dad for a PokeStop, but any Pokemon GO-ers would need to get their own Pikachu. This one's just for dad.