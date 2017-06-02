Group plays Hawaiian Punch pong in Facebook Live traffic prank

By: FOX26Houston.com staff, Lindsey Henry

Posted: Jun 02 2017 03:55PM CDT

Updated: Jun 02 2017 04:30PM CDT

HOUSTON (FOX 26) -  

Why did they do it? Good question. Sol Uresti and some of his good buddies not only pulled a white table into traffic on Airline Drive near West Road in north Houston for a game of non-alcoholic 'beer pong,' stopping traffic in the process, but they posted the prank on Facebook Live.

Since there are open container laws in Texas, the group of friends were playing the bar game with Hawaiian Punch in the red plastic cups.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

More from FOX 26 Houston