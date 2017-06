Web news outlet PopSugar is reporting that Walmart will start selling Jelly Donut Oreos on Friday.

According to the article, Walmart is selling the cookie as an limited-edition exclusive, and Friday is also National Donut Day.

The Jelly Donut Oreos, along with Cookies & Cream and Caramel Apple Oreos, were part of a public vote in 2016. Cookies and Cream flavor reportedly won first place, while Jelly Donut came second.