Crazy Azz Videos for May 16, 2017

By: Isiah Carey

Posted:May 16 2017 11:57PM CDT

Updated:May 16 2017 11:57PM CDT

One woman in South Africa took matters into her own hands after catching her 'ride or die' husband riding with his nyatsi -- that would be the Setswana word for mistress. She literally goes straight 'hood' on them!


