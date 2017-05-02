Small plane crashes on busy road in Washington state

- Officials in Washington state are working to clear the debris of a small plane crash on a roadway next to shops and a hotel.

Mukilteo Police said there were no injuries after a small aircraft went down, but several vehicles were damaged.

Police first reported the plane going down just after 6:30 p.m. EST. The plane went down on Harbour Pointe Boulevard east of Cyrus Way in Mukilteo.

Traffic could be seen backed up on several roadways surrounding the crash site.

Plane down no injuries pic.twitter.com/PEYzmooKLk — Mukilteo Police Dept (@MukilteoPolice) May 2, 2017

The plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Paine Field airport, not far from the crash site. Dash cam footage shows the plane hitting some power lines on its way down, which caused a brief power cut in the area, the Snohomish County Public Utilities District said.