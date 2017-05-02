Bride-to-be gets kidney transplant just in time for wedding You're Clicking It Bride-to-be gets kidney transplant just in time for wedding The old wedding tradition of "something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue" was supposed to bring the bride luck. Anu Phillips received something even better. The bride-to-be had been on a waiting list for a kidney since 2012, and there was a match just six days before her wedding.

"The opportunity for her was to get a really good kidney and we had to make a decision on can we get her the kidney and get her in and out of the hospital and get her to that wedding on time,” Dr. Matthew Mulloy told FOX 4.

Anu is Indian, and says that it is unusual in her culture to marry someone that is sick. "So for him to choose me, and say yes -- he had so much faith,” Phillips said. “He knew I was going to get healed. I always tell him because he chose me, God gave me a kidney,” she said.

Her fiancé didn’t want to spend his life with anyone other than Anu, so he proposed and waited for a miracle.

“The promise God gave me was, ‘Don’t worry, I am with you and you will see a miracle’... I just took a step forward in faith and that was how God rewarded us,” her fiancé said.

Anu recovered in time for the wedding, and the two were wed in front of 400 friends and family.

Watch the video to see how this was meant to be.