- A 2-year-old from Atlanta did his best impression of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" for a birthday video with his mom.

Princeton Wright dressed up as the lead character from the show, and did his best re-creation of the opening theme song and video.

Princeton's mom, Neshaszda Wright, told FOX 5 that the idea from the video came from wanting to do something related to her son's name.

"It all started with me thinking of a theme for my sons birthday," said Wright. "I wanted something fun and unique that match his name (Princeton) and then Bingo! I said lets do the Fresh Prince of Bel-air!”

Wright shared the video on Facebook on April 15, and it has over 1.5 million views to date, and over 28,000 shares.

Princeton was even dressed like Will Smith's character in the video with a striped lime green shirt, and a yellow snapback.