Elementary student asks police for help with math homework

- When a young girl needed help with her homework, who did she turn to for help? The police, of course--and they came through!

The elementary student's mother shared a screenshots on Facebook of her daughter's conversation with the Marion, Ohio Police Department in which she asked for help with some math problems.

"I'm having trouble with my homework. could you help me?" the girl wrote. "What's up?" they responded then continued to helped the girl solve two math problems.

Marion, Ohio PD said that while story is getting so much attention, it's just who they are as a police department.

"We are deeply connected with our wonderful citizens and they are incredibly supportive of their Police," Marion, Ohio police department wrote on Facebook.