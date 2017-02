Forget about showjumping and dressage because this horse has gained an amazing new skill — playing the piano.

The horse, called Murphy, was rescued in 2015 when he ended up in a doggers pen, the last port of call for horses before they are sent to the slaughterhouse.

However, he has since become not only a great riding horse but a rising piano star as well. Murphy’s owner Sofie Bainbridge shared the video of Murphy playing an electronic piano with his lips and having a lot of fun.