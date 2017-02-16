Donut grilled cheese sandwich 'will change your life' You're Clicking It Donut grilled cheese sandwich 'will change your life' Mike Buckles says that the donut grilled cheese sandwiches at TOM+CHEE "will change your life!"

- Mike Buckles, TOM+CHEE owner/franchisee, opened his first restaurant on Feb. 13 in Katy. The restaurant serves several different kinds of tomato soup, 15 different kinds of grilled cheese sandwiches and a couple of different salads.

Buckles says that the restaurant's donut grilled cheese sandwiches "will change your life!" He demonstrates how to prepare three versions of the specialty sandwich with help from FOX 26 News contributor Cleverley Stone.

There are three versions of the donut grilled cheese sandwich: