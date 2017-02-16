Paraplegic husband and fiancee announce pregnancy in funniest way possible

- Ohio-based couple Todd Kreig and Amanda Diesen wanted to show the world the level of adversity they’ve had to overcome in their three years together.

The couple shared this creative photo announcing their pregnancy on Facebook.

The photo features Diesen holding her head in one hand and the baby’s sonogram in the other, while Kreig is barely able to contain his excitement as he poses with his tongue out with “It still works!” written on the wall above his head.

The photo was on the front page of Reddit and trending on Imgur at the time of writing.