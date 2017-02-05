Zoo animals pick Super Bowl winners

Source: Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden/ YouTube
By: Katie Tschopp

Posted:Feb 05 2017 06:42PM CST

Updated:Feb 05 2017 08:54PM CST

Cincinnati, OH (FOX 11) - Everyone likes to make their guess for who will win the big game. 

And some animals at zoos around the country made their picks for who will come out on top.

Cougars and giraffes at the Cincinnati Zoo seem to like the Atlanta Falcons over the New England Patriots as seen in this adorable video put out by the zoo. 

There there is this chimp from the Hogle Zoo in Utah, who also picked the Falcons.

But these manatees from Mote Marine Lab in Florida were split! 

Only time will tell who was right!

 

