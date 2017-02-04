Featured Kitten Bowl players adopted after appearing on FOX 26 News You're Clicking It Featured Kitten Bowl players adopted after appearing on FOX 26 News Just one hour after some pet participants from the annual Hallmark Channel Kitten Bowl appeared on FOX 26 Morning News the day before Super Bowl LI in Houston, Citizens for Animal Protection confirms that those felines have been adopted.

- Just one hour after some pet participants from the annual Hallmark Channel Kitten Bowl appeared on FOX 26 Morning News the day before Super Bowl LI in Houston, Citizens for Animal Protection confirms that those felines have been adopted.

Citizens for Animal Protection is celebrating the Hallmark Channel Kitten Bowl IV by offering waived fees for approved feline adopters. In addition to the adoptions, the organization is also conducing a pet supplies sidewalk sale and low-cost vaccine clinic until 6 p.m. at its facility on 17555 Katy Freeway.

Citizens for Animal Protection is joining North Shore Animal League America and more than 100 other shelter partners from throughout the U.S. to celebrate the Kitten Bowl game with a Kitten Bowl Party event.

The Kitten Bowl has resulted in more than 1,800 adoptions throughout the U.S. over the last three years.

North Shore Animal League America national spokeswoman Beth Stern will host the Kitten Bowl along with Peabody Award-winning reporter Mary Carillo the voice of the New York Yankees John Sterling, and four-time Pro Bowl quarterback and Feline Football League Commissioner Boomer Esiason.

Kitten Bowl IV will premiere on Su-PURR Bowl Sunday, February 5, 2017 at 11 a.m. CT on Hallmark Channel.