Animals at Zoo Atlanta 'rise up' for the Falcons You're Clicking It Animals at Zoo Atlanta "Rise Up" for the Falcons You'd be hard-pressed to find anyone in North Georgia who doesn't have at least a touch of Super Bowl fever right now, and that goes for the animals at Zoo Atlanta, too!

Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken spent the morning at Zoo Atlanta, catching up with a few of the most popular residents there. Of course, since the city is "rising up" in honor of the Atlanta Falcons, we had to see Savanna the Lanner falcon and learn more about what makes these birds so unique. Paul also checked in on the world-famous panda twins, Ya Lun and Xi Lun, born in September and rapidly growing into stunning young ladies.

And speaking of Zoo Atlanta -- right now, visitors can take advantage of the Wild Winter Days promotion through the end of the month, during which admission is just $15.99 for kids and adults.

Super Bowl LI will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Full coverage can be found on FOX 5 News, starting at 11 a.m.

