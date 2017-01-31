Church signs in Georgia support the Falcons You're Clicking It Church signs in Georgia support the Falcons Everyone in Georgia seems to be getting into the Falcons spirit this week, even some local churches.

The sign at St. Andrew United Methodist Church in Carrollton reads “Even Jesus rose up. Rise Up Falcons. Pray before Sunday.” And the sign at First Baptist Church in Sandy Springs reads “God has no favorites, but this sign guy does. Go falcons!”

Well, actually the sign maker in Sandy Springs is actually a woman and her message is getting a lot of attention.

“It may be funny theologically, but I think it’s funny,” said Sandy Springs resident Pat Davis who found it so funny, she walked over to get some pictures. “I just thought it was the perfect picture to post on Facebook, especially for my children who live out of town.”

Davis is not the only one stopping by First Baptist Church of Sandy Springs. Pastor David Shivers said since the sign went up, foot traffic to the church has increased.

“Its people walking in because they see that, and think well maybe that can be some place to go so we’re very encouraged,” said Shivers.

Pastor shivers said he can’t take responsibility for the sign; he didn’t come up with it. It was his sign ‘guy,’ who actually is a woman.

“She’s a Falcons fan, a sports fan in general. She went to Nebraska, big Cornhuskers fan, unfortunately,” said the pastor.

But Shivers said her message is true.

“He loves everybody equally. I guess that includes Patriot fans too. I don't know about that, that may be a line to draw. He loves us all. We’re going to be prejudice about the Falcons,” said Shivers.

Pastor Shivers hopes the sign’s popularity could help fill the pews Sunday morning.

“It can't hurt. I doubt a lot of New England people will be here, but hopefully we will have a lot of Falcons fans,” said the pastor.

Sandy Springs Baptist Church promises they will have everyone out on time and maybe even beat the Methodists to lunch.

Super Bowl LI will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Full coverage can be found on FOX 5 Atlanta.

