Fulton County hosts the 'Ultimate Falcons Tailgate'

Fulton County's "Ultimate Falcons Tailgate"
By: Portia Bruner

Posted:Jan 31 2017 11:02AM CST

Updated:Jan 31 2017 07:47PM CST

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Fulton County is hosting the “Ultimate Falcons Tailgate” on Tuesday.

Fans are invited to gather on Pryor Street between noon and 2 p.m. to celebrate the Atlanta Falcons' upcoming Super Bowl game. The event will take place in front of the Fulton County Government Center and courthouse.

PHOTOS: 'Ulitmate Falcons Tailgate Party'

County officials, the alumni Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders, the team’s Freddie Falcon mascot and a marching band will be in attendance. 

The Atlanta Falcons will try for their first Vince Lombardi Trophy against the New England Patriots.

Super Bowl LI will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Full coverage can be found on FOX 5 Atlanta.

Super Bowl LI will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Full coverage can be found on FOX 5 Atlanta.

MORE: Falcons News on FOX5Atlanta.com


  • Popular

  • Recent

More from FOX 26 Houston