Bridgette Bourdreaux on 'Steve Harvey' (Cristina Aguirre/NBC photo) You're Clicking It Young mother makes jewelry from breast milk, placenta, umbilical cords On the Tuesday, Jan. 24 episode of "Steve Harvey," host Steve Harvey will feature a mother from Lake Jackson, Texas, and he, along with clinical psychologist Dr. John Duffy will ask, "Is It Weird?," referring to her emerging small business -- breast milk jewelry.

Bridgette Bourdreaux, 25, inspired by the bond between a mother and baby during breastfeeding, determined that there was a chemical that would solidify breast milk when heated. She started to make jewelry from the hardened mother's milk and now fields approximately fifty orders each month.

Bourdreaux, who delivered her first son in 2013, also uses umbilical cords and placenta to make jewelry.