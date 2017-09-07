Omni hotel employee's body recovered after Hurricane Harvey

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted: Sep 07 2017 12:56PM CDT

Updated: Sep 07 2017 01:05PM CDT

HOUSTON, TX - Authorities now confirm that the body of Omni Hotel associate Jill Renick who went missing during Hurricane Harvey has now been recovered.   

