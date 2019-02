- A woman was found fatally shot in the driveway of an east Houston home.

Police were called to the house near Harbor Street and Market Street around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The woman was discoverd to have been shot multiple times.

Homicide detectives say they have not yet determined a motive.

Investigators will look at video from a nearby business to see if the camera captured the shooting.

The Houston Independent School District says the woman was a volunteer teacher's aide at Raul Martinez Elementary School for the past 22 years. Grief counselors are on campus today.

HISD released this statement:

We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of one of our volunteer teacher’s aides who worked for Raul Martinez Elementary School for the past 22 years. She was a great educator who was loved by many and will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to her family and friends, as well as the entire Martinez Elementary School community. Grief counselors are on site today to provide support to students and staff and will remain on campus for as long as they’re needed.