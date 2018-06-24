Woman charged with intoxicated manslaughter in wrong way crash

A woman police say drove the wrong way on the Gulf Freeway and collided head on with another vehicle has been charged with intoxicated manslaughter.

Nicole Bertoldi, 28, is charged with intoxicated manslaughter in the June 2 crash in the 900 block of Gulf Freeway.

According to police, several callers reported a wrong way driver on the freeways near downtown, and a patrol officer soon after observed a crash on the Gulf Freeway that appeared to be caused by a wrong way driver.

Police say Bertoldi was driving a white Toyota Corolla when she collided head on with a white Kia Optima. A passenger in the Kia Optima was taken to the hospital, but later died.

Investigators say Bertoldi told officers she had been drinking prior to the crash.