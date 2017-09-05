What's next for Dreamers after DACA is rescinded?

- There are protests across the country amid emotions and uncertainty. This after the Trump Administration called it quits earlier today on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, better known as DACA.

Under the Obama-era effort, illegal immigrants who came to the U.S. as kids were allowed to stay in the country. Now, their future is uncertain. Congress now has six months to figure out a solution for current Dreamers.

Cesar Espinosa, an immigrant rights activist and DACA recipient is here to talk about the impact now that DACA has been rescinded.