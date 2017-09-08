What's Killing You? - alcoholic beverage industry

A new study compares the alcoholic beverage industry to its tobacco counterpart.

Remember when cigarette companies would mislead the public about how harmful smoking is to your health? The London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine accuses alcoholic beverage companies of trying to mislead drinkers with tactics such as denial, distortion and distraction to convince them that consuming alcohol does not directly cause cancer.

The World Health Organization does say alcohol is a risk factor, meaning the more you drink, the greater the risk.

Some alcoholic beverage companies are trying to do some damage control, including responding to the study and doubting its validity. Surprisingly, those companies appear to be winning the battle as only one in ten people are even aware of the link between alcohol and cancer.