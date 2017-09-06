Was That Fake? - vaccinations for FEMA aid

Is FEMA forcing Texas residents to get vaccinated before receiving aid following Harvey? A FEMA spokesperson says there are no such requirements. If you need help, please seek it.

Is eyebrow braiding the next trend? No, it's just another Adobe Photoshop phenomenon.

Were Colorado nurses disciplined for peeking at a man's private parts? Five of them were suspended after viewing the male patient's body and discussing it.

Did radio host Rush Limbaugh say Hurricane Irma was part of a conspiracy? What he did say was that the storm system was being used to promote a climate change agenda and that he believes that is a bit of a conspiracy. While he does not deny the existence of the storms, he does say that humans can do nothing to fix it.

Was artist Salvador Dali's body exhumed for no reason? Apparently so because the woman who claims that he was her father was proven wrong by DNA testing. Maury Povich would say he "is the not the father!"

If you ever wonder if a story is fake, tweet it to anchor Kaitlin Monte with #FOX26Edge!