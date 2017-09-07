Warning: Crooks Impersonating law enforcement officials after Hurricane Harvey

- Hurricane Harvey brought more than flood waters to our area. It also brought crooks. scammers, the fraudsters. While disasters bring out the best of humanity, they also brought out the worst. The Department of Justice is warning Houston-area residents that some crooks impersonating law enforcement officials might be out there.

Other crooks might be taking advantage of flood victims by offering high investment returns from profits associated with cleanup and recovery efforts. If you have any doubt about something, an offer, a person helping you, anything,contact the National Center for Disaster fraud. It's a toll free number. 866-720-5721. It's staffed 24-7. don't hesitate to call.