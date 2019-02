The Waller County Sheriff's Office needs help replacing their famous K9 after his retirement.

In 2017, "Odin" helped catch the man wanted for killing Texas State Trooper Damon Allen during a traffic stop near Fairfield. He helped find the suspect, bit him and held him until his human partner came with the cuffs.

Now, Odin is retiring. The sheriff's office is asking for donations to help fill the void he's leaving behind.

They say it takes about $20,000 to buy and train both the dog and handler, and they just don't have the budget to do so this year.

If you can help call their office at (979) 826-8282.