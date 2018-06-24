Vigil held for children along border at Community of Faith Church

- Gathered on the lawn outside of the Community of Faith Church in north Houston, Bishop James Dixon lead folks in prayer.

“We’ve got to keep the spotlight on this tragedy and make sure that all Americans say to all of our leadership, we must have change rapidly with what happened to these children,” the Bishop says.

Senator John Whitmire attended and also spoke about the more than 2,000 children who are still detained along the border and separated from their families.

“It’s a concern, that I have, is that now that they have decided to reunite the families the difficulty is going to be some of the parents have already been deported and if you have been deported to a rural part of Honduras or Guatemala or El Salvador and your child is in the states, lines of communication under the best of circumstances probably don’t even exist,” says Senator Whitmire.

Pastor E.L. Deckard of Greenhouse International Church and Commissioner Rodney Ellis also spoke. Many saying they want to shed light on this issue the best way they know how, through their voices and actions.

“I like to go to work and fix things and it just seems like there’s more talk than action when it comes to this the heartache of children being separated, is hopefully you would think, bringing us all together, but tonight is a statement of community support for those families,” says Senator Whitmire.

“God’s order is for families to be together, children belong with their parents, that’s the order of God and anyone seeking to do otherwise, it’s really out of order and I think most Americans understand that,” says Bishop Dixon.