HOUSTON (FOX 26) — In 2015, when Noah Fuller was 2 years old, his nurse was caught on surveillance video hitting him more than 100 times.

Noah’s mother is reeling after discovering her son was allegedly abused again, this time by a man studying criminal justice.

"This really breaks my faith in people,” said Noah’s mother Linda Fuller.

FOX 26 News first interviewed Linda Fuller in 2015. Noah was 2 years old at the time. He has a rare genetic condition called Smith-Magenis Syndrome.

It has only been diagnosed in around 900 people throughout the world. It means Noah is small, has vision problems, difficulty eating, and has very sensitive hands, feet and head.

"Getting a haircut is a big deal,” said Linda.

The Fuller home is equipped with cameras everywhere. But the cameras didn’t stop a licensed nurse watching Noah to hit him 106 times in less than three hours back in 2015.

What will make you more angry is what 23-year-old Blair Thomas allegedly does to a now 5-year-old Noah over a two-day period.

Thomas was hired as Noah’s caregiver during the fall of 2018.

"I did not think this was going to happen again," said Linda. "When it did happen, I was shocked. I was in disbelief that it could happen again.”

Thomas can be seen using his entire body and a ten-pound weighted blanket to restrain Noah.

"He will also use his shoulder to press more weight into my son’s chest,” said Linda. The caregiver can be seen slapping the special needs child on the head. He knees him in the back, steps on his feet, throws him on the bed and on a mat, and throws a toy at his head.

Remember that Noah’s disorder makes his feet, hands, and head extremely sensitive.

"He’s just so vulnerable and innocent and why someone feels the need to do this to him is beyond my comprehension,” said Linda.

Blair Thomas is now charged with injury to a child.

"I don’t know how I’m ever going to trust someone to care for him again," said Linda.