<header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="430409870" data-article-version="1.0">Ukrainian leader bristles at release of Trump transcript</h1> </header> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="430409870" data-article-version="1.0">Ukrainian leader bristles at release of Trump transcript</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-430409870" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Ukrainian leader bristles at release of Trump transcript&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/ukrainian-leader-bristles-at-release-of-trump-transcript-1" data-title="Ukrainian leader bristles at release of Trump transcript" addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/ukrainian-leader-bristles-at-release-of-trump-transcript-1" addthis:title="Ukrainian leader bristles at release of Trump transcript"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-430409870.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-430409870");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-430409870-430409830"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/26/trumpukraine_1569529857485_7677189_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/26/trumpukraine_1569529857485_7677189_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/26/trumpukraine_1569529857485_7677189_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/26/trumpukraine_1569529857485_7677189_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/26/trumpukraine_1569529857485_7677189_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-430409870-430409830" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/26/trumpukraine_1569529857485_7677189_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 26 2019 03:36PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 27 2019 01:30PM CDT</span></p> </div> story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-430409870" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>KYIV, Ukraine (AP) - The White House annoyed and embarrassed Ukraine's president by releasing his comments in a private conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump - and may have violated the Ukrainian constitution.</p> <p>The rough transcript of Trump's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy released Wednesday shows that Trump pressed Ukraine to "look into" his Democratic political rival Joe Biden. The July 25 call is now at the center of a U.S. impeachment probe.</p> <p>"I think such things, such conversations between heads of independent states, they shouldn't be published," Zelenskiy told reporters at the U.N. General Assembly in New York. He didn't indicate whether the White House warned him that his comments would be released.</p> <p>But he also said that "no one can pressure me." He sought to play down the situation involving Biden and his son's activities in Ukraine, calling it just one of "many cases that I talk about with leaders of other countries."</p> <p>Before the White House released the rough transcript, Trump tweeted that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had received permission from the Ukrainian government to do so. "They don't know either what the big deal is. A total Witch Hunt Scam by the Democrats," Trump tweeted Tuesday.</p> <p>Ukrainian legal expert Roman Marchenko said if the Ukrainian government didn't give its approval, the release could have violated constitutional protections of privacy in correspondence and phone calls. "What Trump did (in publishing the rough transcript) is a violation of Ukrainian laws," Marchenko told The Associated Press.</p> <p>The Ukrainian prosecutor general's office, the office of former President Petro Poroshenko and other Ukrainian government officials wouldn't comment to The Associated Press on the transcript or Biden on Thursday.</p> <p>While the transcript was a bombshell for U.S. politics, it didn't dominate the media landscape or daily conversation in Ukraine, where many are disillusioned with politics, corruption and Ukraine's struggling economy.</p> <p>"I think that Trump may put pressure on Ukraine, because the U.S. gives a huge amount of money to support Ukraine," said Kyiv resident Serhiy Cheshyr.</p> <p>Taras Semenyuk, political expert at the KyivStratPro consulting company, said the assumption that investigations can be ordered from on high "is a result of the weakness of our institutions."</p> <p>"The situation is very unpleasant for Ukraine. Ukraine loses its reputation," he said.</p> <p>Trump has sought to implicate Biden and his son in the kind of corruption that has long plagued Ukraine. Hunter Biden served on a Ukrainian gas company's board at the same time his father as vice president was leading the Obama administration's diplomatic dealings with Kyiv. Though the timing raised concerns among anti-corruption advocates, there has been no evidence of wrongdoing by either the former vice president or his son.</p> <p>Zelenskiy told reporters on Thursday that he doesn't know the details.</p> <p>At their meeting on Wednesday in New York, Trump said he placed "no pressure" on the Ukrainian leader. But the rough transcript summarizing the call shows Trump repeatedly prodded Zelenskiy to work with the U.S. attorney general and Trump's personal attorney to investigate Biden.</p> <p>The call is the subject of a whistleblower complaint against Trump and the basis for Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's decision to open an impeachment inquiry.</p> <p>Zelenskiy tried to smooth over tensions with Germany and France after the transcript revealed critical comments about German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron.</p> <p>"I am grateful for any assistance to Ukraine from our European leaders, from Ms. Merkel, from Mr. Macron, and from others," he said.</p> <p>But he maintained his criticism of the Nord Stream 2 project for a pipeline to send Russian gas to Europe. He called it "a big threat to our energy security" and said Ukraine would lose billions of dollars.</p> <p>Merkel's office refused to comment on Trump's remarks in the transcript that the German leader "talks Ukraine, but she doesn't do anything." class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KRIV_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408811" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/home/mother-says-school-did-little-after-son-was-strangled-from-behind-at-kingwood-park-high-school" title="Mother says school did little after son was strangled from behind at Kingwood Park High School" data-articleId="430985041" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/01/Mother_says_school_did_little_after_son__0_7683709_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/01/Mother_says_school_did_little_after_son__0_7683709_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/01/Mother_says_school_did_little_after_son__0_7683709_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/01/Mother_says_school_did_little_after_son__0_7683709_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/01/Mother_says_school_did_little_after_son__0_7683709_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News reporter Natalie Hee" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mother says school did little after son was strangled from behind at Kingwood Park High School</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Natalie Hee, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 09:35PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 10:43PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Kingwood mother says her son was assaulted and strangled in school. She claims the district isn't doing enough to help keep her son safe.</p><p>Larissa Powell said it all started last Tuesday when one kid hit her 14-year-old son, Ben, with his backpack. Ben, a freshman at Kingwood Park High School, apparently told the kid he was going to report him. Another kid then intervened and told him not to and threatened to hurt him.</p><p>Ben and the second kid then got in argument and were separated by the teacher in class. But minutes later, Ben was reportedly ambushed from behind and strangled.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/controversial-95-000-city-internship-puts-mayor-turner-under-fire" title="Controversial $95,000 city internship puts Mayor Turner under fire" data-articleId="430980249" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/01/Controversial__95_000_city_internship_pu_0_7683729_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/01/Controversial__95_000_city_internship_pu_0_7683729_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/01/Controversial__95_000_city_internship_pu_0_7683729_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/01/Controversial__95_000_city_internship_pu_0_7683729_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/01/Controversial__95_000_city_internship_pu_0_7683729_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News reporter Greg Groogan" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Controversial $95,000 city internship puts Mayor Turner under fire</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Greg Groogan, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 08:23PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 10:03PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Mayor Sylvester Turner is under heavy scrutiny after the revelation he triggered the creation of a $95,000 a year, publicly funded internship at the Houston Airport System for recent law graduate Marvin Agumagu.</p><p>Today the Mayor defended the decision and criticized the reporting that brought the issue to light. </p><p>"It's an excellent program and we have done it in many categories, but it's about developing new talent, new leadership so we don't have anybody left out. In fact, I'm going to speak about it a little bit later on, and in fact KPRC intentionally left out key information," said Turner.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/mattress-mack-places-35-million-bet-on-astros" title="Mattress Mack places $3.5 million bet on Astros" data-articleId="430980112" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/01/Mattress_Mack_bets__3_5_million_on_Astro_0_7683523_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/01/Mattress_Mack_bets__3_5_million_on_Astro_0_7683523_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/01/Mattress_Mack_bets__3_5_million_on_Astro_0_7683523_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/01/Mattress_Mack_bets__3_5_million_on_Astro_0_7683523_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/01/Mattress_Mack_bets__3_5_million_on_Astro_0_7683523_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy: Scarlet Pearl Casino" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mattress Mack places $3.5 million bet on Astros</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 08:16PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, owner of Gallery Furniture, took a trip to the DraftKings sportsbook at Scarlet Pearl casino in Biloxi, Mississippi to show his love for Houston in a big way.</p><p>The businessman placed $3.5 million on the Houston Astros in the 2019 World Series. If they win, Mattress Mack will take home $11.2 million. </p><p>Throughout the season, he's been offering to refund customers who have made mattress-related purchases of $3,000 or more if the Astros win the World Series. If he wins the bet, a lot of Houston furniture-buyers will be very happy!</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/mother-says-school-did-little-after-son-was-strangled-from-behind-at-kingwood-park-high-school"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/01/strnagled_1569983694444_7683639_ver1.0_320_180.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="strnagled_1569983694444.JPG"/> </figure> <h3>Mother says school did little after son was strangled from behind at Kingwood Park High School</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/controversial-95-000-city-internship-puts-mayor-turner-under-fire"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/01/INTERN_1569983818627_7683640_ver1.0_320_180.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="INTERN_1569983818627.JPG"/> </figure> <h3>Controversial $95,000 city internship puts Mayor Turner under fire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/mattress-mack-places-35-million-bet-on-astros"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/01/mackbet2_1569978216473_7683493_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Courtesy: Scarlet Pearl Casino " title="mackbet2_1569978216473.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Mattress Mack places $3.5 million bet on Astros</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/british-couple-scammed-out-of-nearly-12k-on-fake-airbnb-rental-in-ibiza"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/getty_ibizatown_100119_1569976299359_7683460_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="La Marina neighborhood in Ibiza is shown in a file photo. <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/01/INTERN_1569983818627_7683640_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/01/INTERN_1569983818627_7683640_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/01/INTERN_1569983818627_7683640_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Controversial $95,000 city internship puts Mayor Turner under fire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/mattress-mack-places-35-million-bet-on-astros" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/01/mackbet2_1569978216473_7683493_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/01/mackbet2_1569978216473_7683493_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/01/mackbet2_1569978216473_7683493_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/01/mackbet2_1569978216473_7683493_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/01/mackbet2_1569978216473_7683493_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Scarlet&#x20;Pearl&#x20;Casino&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mattress Mack places $3.5 million bet on Astros</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/british-couple-scammed-out-of-nearly-12k-on-fake-airbnb-rental-in-ibiza" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/getty_ibizatown_100119_1569976299359_7683460_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/getty_ibizatown_100119_1569976299359_7683460_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/getty_ibizatown_100119_1569976299359_7683460_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/getty_ibizatown_100119_1569976299359_7683460_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/getty_ibizatown_100119_1569976299359_7683460_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="La&#x20;Marina&#x20;neighborhood&#x20;in&#x20;Ibiza&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Raquel&#x20;Maria&#x20;Carbonell&#x20;Pagola&#x2f;LightRocket&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Couple scammed out of nearly $12K on fake Airbnb rental in Ibiza</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/beyonces-dad-mathew-knowles-says-hes-got-breast-cancer" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/BeyoncesDad__Banner__Getty_1569976981856_7683294_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/BeyoncesDad__Banner__Getty_1569976981856_7683294_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/BeyoncesDad__Banner__Getty_1569976981856_7683294_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/BeyoncesDad__Banner__Getty_1569976981856_7683294_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/BeyoncesDad__Banner__Getty_1569976981856_7683294_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Mathew&#x20;Knowles&#x2c;&#x20;pictured&#x20;with&#x20;daughter&#x20;Beyonce&#x2c;&#x20;says&#x20;he&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;been&#x20;diagnosed&#x20;with&#x20;breast&#x20;cancer&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;SGranitz&#x2f;WireImage&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Beyonce's dad, Mathew Knowles, says he's got breast cancer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/new-app-helps-those-with-disabilities-navigate-get-accustomed-to-the-airport" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/01/app_1569975029553_7683394_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/01/app_1569975029553_7683394_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/01/app_1569975029553_7683394_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/01/app_1569975029553_7683394_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/01/app_1569975029553_7683394_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New app helps those with disabilities navigate, get accustomed to the airport</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3529_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3529"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" 