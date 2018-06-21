Two teens arrested for brutal beating, robbery of pregnant delivery driver

- Two teens have been arrested for a vicious attack on a pregnant pizza delivery driver.

The beating and robbery attempt happened on Waits Avenue off Butner Road in southwest Atlanta around 8:41 Wednesday evening.

Atlanta Police said the 23-year-old pregnant mother locked her car before getting out to deliver a pizza.

When the three teens pulled a gun on her and asked her to give it up, the victim who has asked us not to use her name, ran and started screaming.

Stranger Dennis Madaris heard the mother's cries for help and spring into action.

The native Atlantan said he could not believe how relentlessly the teens beat and kicked the Dominos driver.

"I told the one with the gun to drop it or I would drop him and they all started running.

Atlanta Police arrested two of the teens on Campbellton Road a short time later.

The victim's family talked to FOX 5 News from the young mother's hospital room.

"They tried to kill her the way they beat and kicked her in the stomach. She is 8 months pregnant," her aunt told FOX 5 Reporter Aungelique Proctor.