Trump hosts 'Angel Families' at White House event focused on illegal immigrant crime

- President Donald Trump focused on “American victims of illegal immigration” Friday, hosting family members of those killed by undocumented immigrants at an event at the White House.

President Trump asked the families, who known as “Angel Families,” to tell their stories, hitting back against a storm of criticism over the rescinded policy forcing separation of children from their migrant parents after illegal border crossings. Many of those who were invited to the event held large photos of the family members they lost.

“You hear the other side. You never hear this side. You don’t know what’s going on,” Trump said.

Trump emphasized that for these families, separation is permanent.

“These are the families the media ignores. They don’t talk about them. Very unfair. We have to look at everybody, but this is a very unfair situation.”

"Unfortunately, we are members of a club of our children, our loved ones who have killed by illegal aliens, but there are hundreds of thousands of victims every year who are affected by illegal alien crime," said Mary Ann Mendoza.

"Sixty-three-thousand Americans since 9/11 have been killed by illegal aliens," said Steve Ronnebeck, the father of a murder victim. "This isn't a problem that's going away. It's getting bigger."

Trump said he told them on the campaign trail he would never let them down, and they’ve been working together since.