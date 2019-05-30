< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> 5G phone service may interfere with weather forecasting addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/the-news-edge/5g-phone-service-may-interfere-with-weather-forecasting" addthis:title="5G phone service may interfere with weather forecasting"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-409947731.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409947731");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-409947731-409946725"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/5g_technology_and_weather_forecasting_0_7333082_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/5g_technology_and_weather_forecasting_0_7333082_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/5g_technology_and_weather_forecasting_0_7333082_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/5g_technology_and_weather_forecasting_0_7333082_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/5g_technology_and_weather_forecasting_0_7333082_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409947731-409946725" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/5g_technology_and_weather_forecasting_0_7333082_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/5g_technology_and_weather_forecasting_0_7333082_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/5g_technology_and_weather_forecasting_0_7333082_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/5g_technology_and_weather_forecasting_0_7333082_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/5g_technology_and_weather_forecasting_0_7333082_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div Posted May 30 2019 07:38PM CDT Kaitlin Monte talks with FOX 26 Chief Meteorologist Dr. Jim Siebert. It's all about frequency water vapor imagery from satellites runs on a frequency near 5G usage.</p> <p>WASHINGTON (AP) - April 12, 2019 The U.S. government will hold a massive auction later this year to bolster 5G service , the next generation of mobile networks. President Donald Trump showcased the announcement Friday, declaring that the race to stand up these faster, more powerful networks is a competition "America must win."</p> <p>"We cannot allow any other country to outcompete the United States in this powerful industry of the future," Trump said at the White House. "We are leading by so much in so many different industries of that type, and we just can't let that happen."</p> <p>Trump also announced a $20 billion plan to expand broadband access to rural areas currently without it, a decadelong extension of an existing program.</p> <p>5G will mean faster wireless speeds and has implications for technologies like self-driving cars and augmented reality. Trump said it will transform the way people work, learn, communicate and travel, making farms more productive, manufacturers more competitive and health care better and more accessible. But experts say it's hard to know now how much life will actually change because of the much-hyped network upgrade.</p> <p>It will take years to roll out, and the highest data speeds and capacities may not reach rural areas at all.</p> <p>The rollout started last week in the U.S. and South Korea but will take years.</p> <p>The Federal Communications Commission said Friday that it would hold the largest auction in U.S. history to boost wireless companies' networks. The auction is set for Dec. 10, and will be the agency's third for 5G, said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, who joined Trump for the announcement.</p> <p>"We want Americans to be the first to benefit from this new digital revolution," Pai said.</p> <p>The U.S. is jockeying for position with China over 5G. It has effectively banned Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei from most U.S. networks due to concerns that it might enable Chinese government spying, which Huawei denies. The U.S. has pushed its allies to do the same, with mixed results . Huawei is the world's largest maker of such equipment.</p> <p>FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, a Democrat, criticized the agency's approach to 5G Friday. She said the U.S. has not auctioned off "midband" spectrum that is better suited to serve rural areas because of how far it can carry signals, and that the Trump administration's actions on 5G have "set us back." She cited tariffs on telecom equipment that have raised costs and said the administration has been "alienating allies" on the 5G security issue.</p> <p>The FCC also said Friday that it will be renewing an existing $2 billion broadband subsidy program, for 10 years. It will provide about $20.4 billion over a decade to providers, with the goal of connecting up to 4 million rural homes and small businesses to high-speed internet.</p> <p>The agency spent $34.5 billion on rural-broadband network subsidy programs from 2010 to 2017, according to the Government Accountability Office.</p> <p>It's more expensive for telecom companies to serve spread-out rural areas than cities and suburbs, so the government provides grants to encourage them to build internet networks in rural parts of the country. id="p_56_INSTANCE_9931"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KRIV_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"The News Edge" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"323097842" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More The News Edge Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/home/pearland-high-school-marching-band-headed-to-the-rose-bowl" title="Pearland High School marching band headed to the Rose Parade" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/16/Rose_Bowl_Bound_0_7280046_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/16/Rose_Bowl_Bound_0_7280046_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/16/Rose_Bowl_Bound_0_7280046_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/16/Rose_Bowl_Bound_0_7280046_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/16/Rose_Bowl_Bound_0_7280046_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26: The News Edge at 10 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pearland High School marching band headed to the Rose Parade</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">CoCo Dominguez, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 11:13PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 17 2019 12:05PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Pearland High School is getting the recognition of a lifetime.</p><p>They have been selected to march in the 2020 Rose Parade. There were 100 applications that came in for that honor and “The Pride of Pearland” was one of almost 21 bands globally that were selected. Five perennial bands already have a spot, which left 16 lucky spots. </p><p>The Tournament of Roses Association President Laura Farber says that not only were they selected for their musical talent, but for all of their efforts during Hurricane Harvey. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/the-news-edge/bayou-city-buzz-soul-food-vegan" title="Bayou City Buzz - Soul Food Vegan" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/04/19/Bayou_City_Buzz___Soul_Food_Vegan_0_7136190_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/04/19/Bayou_City_Buzz___Soul_Food_Vegan_0_7136190_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/04/19/Bayou_City_Buzz___Soul_Food_Vegan_0_7136190_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/04/19/Bayou_City_Buzz___Soul_Food_Vegan_0_7136190_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/04/19/Bayou_City_Buzz___Soul_Food_Vegan_0_7136190_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News anchor Jonathan Martin and The News Edge at 10 p.m. reporter CoCo Dominguez" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bayou City Buzz - Soul Food Vegan</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">CoCo Dominguez, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Apr 19 2019 11:55PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper no-content"> <div class="body-content"> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/border-wall-battle-affects-mexican-dentist-s-business" title="Border wall battle affects Mexican dentist's business" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/04/05/Border_wall_battle_affects_Mexican_denti_0_7067035_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/04/05/Border_wall_battle_affects_Mexican_denti_0_7067035_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/04/05/Border_wall_battle_affects_Mexican_denti_0_7067035_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/04/05/Border_wall_battle_affects_Mexican_denti_0_7067035_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/04/05/Border_wall_battle_affects_Mexican_denti_0_7067035_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26: The News Edge at 10 p.m. anchor Jonathan Martin" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Border wall battle affects Mexican dentist's business</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Apr 06 2019 12:33AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Americans often travel south to Mexico for more affordable health care options, but with President Donald Trump's threats to close the border, some patients have been wary of heading to their usual appointments. One dentist in Mexico says the border dispute is having an impact on his bottom line.</p><p>"I know that they'll probably do the same job, you know, either way, it's just cheaper in Juarez," says traveler Melody Pedroza.</p><p>"From all over the U.S. actually, as far as Alaska," describes Dr. Ernesto Moran, a dentist based in Juarez, Mexico. "And they come over because they can find better prices. They can have quality dentistry for a fraction of the price."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/new-details-on-victims-injured-in-deadly-shootings-in-liberty-county"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/shootingcleveland_1559263963586_7333127_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="shootingcleveland_1559263963586.png"/> </figure> <h3>New details on victims injured in deadly shootings in Liberty County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/4-new-harry-potter-ebooks-revolving-around-hogwarts-classes-will-soon-be-released-online"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/pottermore_pressimagesebooks_053019_1559247725751_7332003_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The covers for the upcoming eBook series titled "Harry Potter: A Journey Through..." are shown in a press photo. (Photo credit: Pottermore Publishing)" title="pottermore_pressimagesebooks_053019-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>4 new 'Harry Potter' eBooks revolving around Hogwarts classes will soon be released online</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-energy-department-rebrands-gas-exports-as-molecules-of-us-freedom-freedom-gas"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/LNG%20THUMB_1559250393978.jpg_7331865_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: A general view of the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) importation terminal on the Isle of Grain on August 31, 2016 in Isle of Grain, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)" title="598043746_1559250393978-400801"/> </figure> <h3>U.S. Energy Department rebrands gas exports as 'molecules of U.S. freedom,' 'freedom gas'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/frozen-pizza-ice-cream-doughnuts-among-ultra-processed-foods-linked-to-early-death"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/pizza%20and%20donuts%203_1559244883433.jpg_7331617_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="File photos show pepperoni pizza and stacked glazed donuts. (Photo credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)" title="pizza and donuts 3_1559244883433.jpg-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Frozen pizza, ice cream & doughnuts among ultra-processed foods linked to early death</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0814_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0814"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/trump-hitting-mexico-with-5-tariff-in-response-to-migrants-1" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/trump%20default%20pic_1557174366957.jpg_7225821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/trump%20default%20pic_1557174366957.jpg_7225821_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/trump%20default%20pic_1557174366957.jpg_7225821_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/trump%20default%20pic_1557174366957.jpg_7225821_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/trump%20default%20pic_1557174366957.jpg_7225821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Trump hitting Mexico with 5% tariff in response to migrants</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/the-news-edge/5g-phone-service-may-interfere-with-weather-forecasting" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/5g_technology_and_weather_forecasting_0_7333082_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/5g_technology_and_weather_forecasting_0_7333082_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/5g_technology_and_weather_forecasting_0_7333082_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/5g_technology_and_weather_forecasting_0_7333082_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/5g_technology_and_weather_forecasting_0_7333082_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>5G phone service may interfere with weather forecasting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/crime-stoppers-increases-reward-for-information-on-maleah-davis-total-climbs-to-27-500" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/12/maleah%20beach%20b%20lur_1557712464974.jpg_7250881_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/12/maleah%20beach%20b%20lur_1557712464974.jpg_7250881_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/12/maleah%20beach%20b%20lur_1557712464974.jpg_7250881_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/12/maleah%20beach%20b%20lur_1557712464974.jpg_7250881_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/12/maleah%20beach%20b%20lur_1557712464974.jpg_7250881_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Crime Stoppers increases reward for information on Maleah Davis, total climbs to $27,500</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/prairie-view-nursing-student-with-cyst-on-brain-has-successful-surgery-her-mother-says" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/pvamugirl_1559187769798_7327949_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/pvamugirl_1559187769798_7327949_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/pvamugirl_1559187769798_7327949_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/pvamugirl_1559187769798_7327949_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/pvamugirl_1559187769798_7327949_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Prairie View nursing student with cyst on brain has successful surgery, her mother says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crews-work-to-free-man-trapped-inside-grain-silo" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/man-trapped-in-ohio-grain-silo_1559253318513_7332579_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/man-trapped-in-ohio-grain-silo_1559253318513_7332579_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/man-trapped-in-ohio-grain-silo_1559253318513_7332579_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/man-trapped-in-ohio-grain-silo_1559253318513_7332579_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/man-trapped-in-ohio-grain-silo_1559253318513_7332579_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" 