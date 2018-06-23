Women making the most from their social media posts

- Some people consider them models, others may say they are simply Instagram models, but if you were to ask them, they would likely describe themselves as business women. Jessica Kylie, Bee Starr and La La have thousands, in some cases, millions of followers on their social media platforms.

While they may dress provocatively at times, they are also focused on using their popularity to make a comfortable living for themselves and their families.

Isiah Carey interviews the three Houston-based empresses of Instagram.