Vets 'Walk in America'

Many times we forget the sacrifices made by veterans here in this county and around the world.

On the Factor, we do not. We have a group participating in Walk of America, a trek that began June 2 in Los Angeles and will run through August. The group includes six wounded veterans from America and the UK walking 1,000 miles in 12 weeks from west to east coast, and they have a stop in Houston.

On the Factor is Corporal Frankie Perez with the U.S. Army National Guard, Master Sergeant Adele Loar with the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Larry Hinkle and Kemsley Whittlesea with the Royal Signals.