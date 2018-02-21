Students threatened with suspensions if they walk out

Walk out of school and you may as well stay home—that's the message coming from some area superintendents as students plan a nationwide walkout to bring attention to the Parkland, Florida, shooting.

The nationwide protest is on March 14 when students are expected to walkout of their classes for 17 minutes in memory of the 17 people who died in Florida.

Some students have already started. A large group of students at a high school in Parker, Colorado walked out in protest today.

But school leaders at Needville ISD and Spring ISD have already threatened to suspend students if they walk out. In a statement on Facebook, Needville Superintendent Curtis Rhodes said the students will be suspended for three days:

The Needville ISD is very sensitive to violence in schools including the recent incident in Florida. Anytime an individual deliberately chooses to harm others, we are sensitive and compassionate to those impacted. There is a "movement" attempting to stage walkouts/disruptions of the school through social media and/or other media outlets.

Please be advised that the Needville ISD will not allow a student demonstration during school hours for any type of protest or awareness!! Should students choose to do so, they will be suspended from school for 3 days and face all the consequences that come along with an out of school suspension. Life is all about choices and every choice has a consequence whether it be positive or negative. We will discipline no matter if it is one, fifty, or five hundred students involved. All will be suspended for 3 days and parent notes will not alleviate the discipline.

A school is a place to learn and grow educationally, emotionally and morally. A disruption of the school will not be tolerated.

Respect yourself, your fellow students and the Needville Independent School District and please understand that we are here for an education and not a political protest.

On the Factor to talk about this is Cody McCubbin, a former school board member from Newton who was in office during the Sandy Hook shooting.