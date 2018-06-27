Plant It Forward brings produce to 'food deserts'

- For much of 2018, Isiah Factor Uncensored has been focusing on Houston-area communities without major grocery stores, which means lack of access to fresh fruits and vegetables, but there is no shortage of convenience stores, liquor stores and check cashing businesses in the historic Fifth Ward. That didn't stop the group Plant It Forward Farms from graduating a whole new crop of apprentice urban farmers.

The group represents food grown in the city that can be sold at an affordable price in 'food desert' communities.

Daniella Lewis, Oretha Nyuma and Constant Ngouala describe the urban farming method to Isiah Carey.