Organization helping prevent prisoner recidivism

We're talking about the problem of recidivism in our prison system. There is some good news.

New data from the Pew Research Center shows the number of people returning to state prison three years after release dropped about 23 percent between 2005 and 2012. The study also shows a decrease in longer-term recidivism.

On the Factor to talk about a program geared towards helping ex-offenders stay out of prison is Catherine Flowers, CEO of Bread of Life Inc., and ex-offender and author Derric Roberson.