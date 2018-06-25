Murder trial begins for man charged in 2 ‘honor killings'

Opening statements began on Monday in the trial of a Houston man accused in two "honor killing" murders.

Ali Irsan is accused of murdering his daughter's husband Coty Beavers and her best friend Gelareh Bagherzadeh in 2012.

Prosecutors say Irsan is a conservative Muslim and was angry that his daughter married an American Christian.

Prosecutors will seek the death penalty. Several other family members are also facing charges.

On the Factor to talk about this is former city councilman MJ Khan.