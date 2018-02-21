Millennials losing faith

A study by the Barna Group paints an interesting picture of millennials – the 22- to 35-year-old crowd – and church.

It says 59 percent of millennials raised in a church have dropped out and 35 percent of millennials have an anti-church stance, believing the church does more harm than good. Millennials are the least likely age group of anyone to attend church.

Why are they avoiding the church when many of them believe in God or at least a higher power?

On the Factor to talk about this is Alexander Ansari, Maggie Noel, D’Avia Raglin, Monica Richey and Aaron Harris.