Kanye's 'Blexit' clothes encourage black voters to quit Democratic party

Kanye West is urging black voters to leave the Democratic Party and has even designed some t-shirts and caps with slogans like “We Free” and “Blexit”.

Conservative TV pundit Candace Owens shared the “Blexit” collection at this weekend’s Young Black Leadership Summit in D.C. She says “Blexit is a renaissance and I am blessed to say that this logo, these colors, were created by my dear friend and fellow superhero Kanye West.”

On the Factor to talk about this is Apostle Claver Kamau-Imani from Raging Elephants Radio and conservative comedian Gavin Babineaux.