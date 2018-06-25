Joe Jackson reportedly battling terminal cancer

Today marks nine years since the world lost the King of Pop.

Michael Jackson was preparing for a comeback concert series when he suffered cardiac arrest.

The coroner ruled his death a homicide and found the powerful drug propofol in his system.

Jackson’s personal assistant was later convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

Meantime there are reports today that his father, Joe Jackson, is on his death bed. The 89-year-old was hospitalized Friday in Las Vegas with cancer.

Sources say he's been battling the illness for some time, but according to TMZ, doctors have told the family it's terminal and Joe doesn't have long to live.

Jackson reportedly issued a somber tweet that reads "I have seen more sunsets than I have left to see. The sun rises when the time comes and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes." But his granddaughter Paris Jackson says he did not tweet those words.

On the Factor to talk about this is Dr. Danish Ali with UTMB Galveston