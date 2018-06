- T2, J-Dawg, Yungstar, Young Al, Psyco Sid, Lil' Mario, Big Baby Flava, Mike D, DJ Michael Watts, DJ Kiotti will all be performing live on Wednesday, June 27 starting at 8 p.m. inside The Ballroom at Warehouse Live.

Veteran rapper Lil' Troy previewed the event with Isiah Carey.