Harris County Sheriff discusses fentanyl threat

- Someone is targeting the first line of defense: law enforcement officers. The Harris County Sheriff's Office is on high alert after flyers were found on several unmarked and deputies' patrol vehicles. Those flyers tested positive for the dangerous opioid fentanyl. One HCSO sergeant was taken to a hospital after being exposed to it, but was later released. The HCSO building on 601 Lockwood is blocked off as investigators work to clear that scene.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez describes the threat in an interview of Isiah Carey.