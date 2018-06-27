Council on American-Islamic Relations critical of travel ban

- The Council on American-Islamic Relations, the largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization in the U.S., conducted a news conference on Tuesday to make sure that President Donald Trump and the Supreme Court of the U.S. know how vehemently it opposes the ban that restricts people coming in to the country from Iran, North Korea, Syria, Libya, Yemen, Somalia and Venezuela for various reasons.

The Supreme Court ruled the travel ban was constitutional by a 5-to-4 vote. This is the third iteration of the ban from President Trump's administration and apparently the third time was the charm with the conservative wing of the Supreme court.

Sobia Siddiqui from CAIR and Arsalan Safiullah, the attorney for the group, discuss the travel ban with Isiah Carey.