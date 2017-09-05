Dumb azz waiter fired for Facebook post saying he hopes Houston evacuees drown

- Just when you thought we were making America great again some clown disappoints us with this foolishness. This man was a waiter at restaurant at a restaurant in San Antonio and he wrote a Facebook post saying “Man f*** all you cheap evacuees, don’t come eat at my restaurant and ask for a discount and then not tip me!!!

He isn’t done yet insulting the devastated people who have been forced from their homes. He goes on to write “f*** each and every one of y’all, go back to Houston, Galveston, and Corpus, and f*** drown.”

Guess what? The Rainforest Cafe Restaurant where he worked fired his dumb azz and not a minute too soon.