What's going down in the shelters?

- The City of Houston was up and ready when Hurricane Harvey slammed into our community. They had NRG and Toyota Center up and waiting for those who had to evacuate their homes.

Then there are these two caught on video. Another shelter resident caught them and blasted it live on Facebook. Two people appearing to humping under the covers in a shelter filled with children and senior citizens. We don't have x-ray vision, but we do see upward and downward motions between the two people under the blanket. It was enough to enrage thousands of people online.

So what's going down in those shelters? On the Factor to talk about it is sex trafficking activist Kathryn Griffin Grinan, Harris County Precinct One Constable Alan Rosen, and Precinct One Community Outreach Director Erica Davis