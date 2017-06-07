Lil Flip talks about the impact of Houston hip hop
HOUSTON (FOX 26) - How did Houston rappers change the name of the game when it comes to hip hop? We take a look back at H-Town hip hop with Lil Flip.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON (FOX 26) - How did Houston rappers change the name of the game when it comes to hip hop? We take a look back at H-Town hip hop with Lil Flip.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.