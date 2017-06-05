Crazy Azz Criminals for May 5, 2017

By: Isiah Carey

Posted: Jun 05 2017 11:04PM CDT

Updated: Jun 05 2017 11:04PM CDT

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - It's only Monday, but we've rounded up some Crazy Azz Criminals, including a brawl at McDonalds and a thief who gets more than he bargained for when customers are armed during a robbery.

